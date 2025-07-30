Responsive Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.88% to Rs 338.71 croreNet profit of Responsive Industries rose 3.08% to Rs 49.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 338.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 319.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales338.71319.90 6 OPM %21.4322.28 -PBDT69.4067.96 2 PBT51.6350.79 2 NP49.8748.38 3
