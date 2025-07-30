Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit declines 10.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.30% to Rs 3914.00 croreNet profit of Indraprastha Gas declined 10.84% to Rs 429.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 481.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.30% to Rs 3914.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3516.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3914.003516.65 11 OPM %13.0516.39 -PBDT672.13731.22 -8 PBT547.76616.79 -11 NP429.05481.20 -11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content