Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 06:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaiser Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Kaiser Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Sales decline 48.76% to Rs 3.09 crore

Net loss of Kaiser Corporation reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 48.76% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.096.03 -49 OPM %-47.252.49 -PBDT-0.410.26 PL PBT-0.430.23 PL NP-0.270.07 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Responsive Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Responsive Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Jindal Drilling & Industries consolidated net profit rises 50.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Jindal Drilling & Industries consolidated net profit rises 50.73% in the June 2025 quarter

ITD Cementation India consolidated net profit rises 36.96% in the June 2025 quarter

ITD Cementation India consolidated net profit rises 36.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Aakash Exploration Services standalone net profit declines 55.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Aakash Exploration Services standalone net profit declines 55.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Avasara Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Avasara Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewM&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon