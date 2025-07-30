Megri Soft reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.50% to Rs 0.72 croreNet profit of Megri Soft remain constant at Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 39.50% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.721.19 -39 OPM %29.1716.81 -PBDT0.220.21 5 PBT0.190.19 0 NP0.140.14 0
