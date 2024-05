At meeting held on 14 May 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Board of Nilkamal at its meeting held on 14 May 2024 has approved raising funds through issue of secured/unsecured, rated/unrated, listed/unlisted, non-convertible, redeemable, taxable debentures on a private placement basis for an amount up to Rs.200 crore.