NV Projects Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.20 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 46.21% to Rs 29.52 crore
Net profit of NV Projects Pvt reported to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 46.21% to Rs 29.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 20.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales29.5220.19 46 OPM %86.2877.71 -PBDT9.151.27 620 PBT5.36-1.72 LP NP1.20-3.04 LP
First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

