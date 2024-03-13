Board of Patanjali Foods approves pre-mature redemption of preference shares

At meeting held on 13 March 2024

Due to aforesaid pre-mature redemption of preference shares, the paid-up share capital of the Company stand reduced from Rs. 25,162.44 Lakhs to Rs. 7,239.90 Lakhs divided into 36,19,94,853 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

The Board of Patanjali Foods at its meeting held on 13 March 2024 has approved pre-mature redemption of 1,79,22,540 - 0.0001% Cumulative Redeemable Non-convertible Preference Shares of the Company out of the profits of the Company.