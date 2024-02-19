Board of Power Grid accords investment approval for projects worth Rs 655.75 cr

At meeting held on 18 February 2024

- Implementation of Unified Load Dispatch and Communication (ULDC) Phase-III (SCADA/EMS Upgradation Project -Northern Region SLDCs) at an estimated cost of Rs. 514.66 crore with commissioning schedule of 15 November 2025.

Augmentation of 765/400 kV, 1500 MVA transformer (4th) at Bhiwani S/s (Delinked from Transmission System for evacuation of power from RE parks in Leh (5 GW Leh-Kaithal Transmission corridor)), at an estimated cost of Rs. 141.09 crore, scheduled to be commissioned in a timeframe of 18 months from the date of issue of MoP OM i.e. by 05 May 2025.

The Board of Power Grid Corporation of India at its meeting held on 18 February 2024 has accorded investment approvals for the following projects: