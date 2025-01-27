Business Standard

Board of Prime Securities approves buyback of shares up to Rs 18.30 cr

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

At meeting held on 27 January 2025

The Board of Prime Securities at its meeting held on 27 January 2025 has approved a tender buyback of upto 6,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares, of face value of Rs. 5/- each of the company representing about 1.79% of the total paid-up equity shares of the company, at a price of Rs. 305 per Equity Share (buyback price), payable in cash for an aggregate amount of Rs. 18.30 crore (maximum buyback size)

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

