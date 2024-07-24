Business Standard
Board of Ramkrishna Forgings approves acquisition of an existing Mexican Company

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
At meeting held on 24 July 2024
The Board of Ramkrishna Forgings at its meeting held on 24 July 2024 has approved acquisition of an existing company, Resortes Libertad S.A. DE. C.V. in Mexico and approved the appointment of Chaitanya Jalan and Lalit Kumar Khetan as Directors and appointment of Rajesh Mundhra as the Council Secretary of the company. The said company will become 100% subsidiary of the Company.
Upon successful completion of the acquisition and receipt of statutory approvals, the name of the existing Mexican Company is proposed to be change from Resortes Libertad S.A. DE. C.V. to Ramkrishna Forgings Mexico S.A. DE. C.V.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

