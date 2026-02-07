Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Shipping Corporation of India recommends Second Interim dividend

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

Of Rs 3.5 per share

Shipping Corporation of India announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 6 February 2026, inter alia, have recommended the Second Interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per equity Share (i.e. 35%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

