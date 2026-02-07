Sudeep Pharma consolidated net profit rises 65.31% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 49.16% to Rs 172.34 croreNet profit of Sudeep Pharma rose 65.31% to Rs 47.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 49.16% to Rs 172.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 115.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales172.34115.54 49 OPM %34.8034.01 -PBDT65.6440.32 63 PBT61.7837.66 64 NP47.4628.71 65
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:15 AM IST