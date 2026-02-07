Sudeep Pharma consolidated net profit rises 65.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.16% to Rs 172.34 crore

Net profit of Sudeep Pharma rose 65.31% to Rs 47.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 49.16% to Rs 172.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 115.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.172.34115.5434.8034.0165.6440.3261.7837.6647.4628.71

