Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Excelsoft Technologies consolidated net profit rises 7.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Excelsoft Technologies consolidated net profit rises 7.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 29.45% to Rs 71.03 crore

Net profit of Excelsoft Technologies rose 7.74% to Rs 10.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.45% to Rs 71.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 54.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales71.0354.87 29 OPM %27.6932.84 -PBDT23.3720.84 12 PBT17.4114.92 17 NP10.309.56 8

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

