Excelsoft Technologies consolidated net profit rises 7.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.45% to Rs 71.03 crore

Net profit of Excelsoft Technologies rose 7.74% to Rs 10.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.45% to Rs 71.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 54.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.71.0354.8727.6932.8423.3720.8417.4114.9210.309.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News