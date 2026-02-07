Akiko Global Services standalone net profit rises 248.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 147.86% to Rs 38.89 crore

Net profit of Akiko Global Services rose 248.06% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 147.86% to Rs 38.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.38.8915.6916.6910.136.371.586.011.384.491.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News