Akiko Global Services standalone net profit rises 248.06% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 147.86% to Rs 38.89 croreNet profit of Akiko Global Services rose 248.06% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 147.86% to Rs 38.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales38.8915.69 148 OPM %16.6910.13 -PBDT6.371.58 303 PBT6.011.38 336 NP4.491.29 248
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:14 AM IST