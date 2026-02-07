Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 46.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.09% to Rs 4643.00 crore

Net profit of Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust rose 46.92% to Rs 191.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 130.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.09% to Rs 4643.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4639.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4643.004639.0089.4289.551532.001362.00-260.00-429.00191.00130.00

