Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Board of Sula Vineyards approves acquisition of N D Wines

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 04 April 2024
The Board of Sula Vineyards at its meeting held on 04 April 2024 has approved the execution of the share purchase agreement (SPA) with the existing shareholders of N D Wines for the purchase of entire shareholding of 32,80,000 equity shares, which would result in the Company holding 100% of the equity share capital of N D Wines thus making it a wholly owned Subsidiary.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sula Vineyards drops after block deal, co issues clarification

Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit rises 9.42% in the December 2023 quarter

Sula Vineyards Q3 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 43 cr

Sula Vineyards Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Titagarh Rail, Grauer &amp; Weil, Grasim Industries, Sula in spotlight

Organic Recycling Systems signs MoA with BioCatalyst

ABB's AquaMaster deployed across 15 cities in India

Indices rebound after early wobble, banks and IT lead gains

Trucap Finance achieves AUM of Rs 1000+ cr

Royal Orchid Hotels signs revenue sharing agreement with MASA Hotels

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayByju RaveendranLok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPCIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon