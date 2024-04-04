Board of Sula Vineyards approves acquisition of N D Wines

At meeting held on 04 April 2024

The Board of Sula Vineyards at its meeting held on 04 April 2024 has approved the execution of the share purchase agreement (SPA) with the existing shareholders of N D Wines for the purchase of entire shareholding of 32,80,000 equity shares, which would result in the Company holding 100% of the equity share capital of N D Wines thus making it a wholly owned Subsidiary.