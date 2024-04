At meeting held on 20 April 2024

- 1.2 mtpa at Parli, Maharashtra at a cost of Rs.166.4 crore, post-acquisition of the grinding unit

- 1.8 mtpa at Dhule, Maharashtra at a cost of Rs. 338 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Board of UltraTech Cement at its meeting held on 20 April 2024 has approved investment of Rs 504.4 crore in the following brownfield capacity expansions: