Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit declines 10.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.08% to Rs 1763.80 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Oil Engines declined 10.94% to Rs 141.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 159.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.08% to Rs 1763.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1631.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1763.801631.87 8 OPM %18.5219.89 -PBDT221.97233.69 -5 PBT182.31203.45 -10 NP141.88159.30 -11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content