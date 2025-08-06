Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 07:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPIG Energia secures LoA for solar project from Aditya Birla Renewables

KPIG Energia secures LoA for solar project from Aditya Birla Renewables

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

KPIG Energia, a wholly owned subsidiary of KPI Green Energy, has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Aditya Birla Renewables (ABRL) for 64 MWac / 96 MWp Solar Balance of System (BoS) Power Plant at Mahua, Gujarat.

The scope of work includes Design, Engineering, procurement, supply, loading, unloading, transportation, arranging comprehensive insurance, erection, testing, synchronization, achieving Commissioning by the Schedule Commercial Operation (CoD), conducting performance acceptance test (PAT) and facility acceptance test (FAT) for Solar Project.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Monte Carlo Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.22 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Monte Carlo Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.22 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit declines 10.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit declines 10.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 26.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 26.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Lykis reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Lykis reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Asian Tea & Exports consolidated net profit declines 48.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Asian Tea & Exports consolidated net profit declines 48.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesNSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon