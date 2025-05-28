Bodal Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 610.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.55% to Rs 450.87 croreNet profit of Bodal Chemicals rose 610.78% to Rs 14.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.55% to Rs 450.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 393.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 185.94% to Rs 18.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.12% to Rs 1744.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1394.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales450.87393.59 15 1744.941394.62 25 OPM %10.486.38 -9.106.79 - PBDT28.6114.96 91 89.0765.22 37 PBT11.60-2.06 LP 20.564.73 335 NP14.502.04 611 18.506.47 186
