Parnax Lab consolidated net profit rises 30.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.76% to Rs 49.04 croreNet profit of Parnax Lab rose 30.36% to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 49.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.88% to Rs 11.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.51% to Rs 187.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 188.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales49.0446.37 6 187.74188.71 -1 OPM %13.5212.49 -14.2512.47 - PBDT5.784.63 25 23.0519.01 21 PBT3.952.79 42 15.6712.05 30 NP2.922.24 30 11.529.61 20
