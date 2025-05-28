Thacker & Company consolidated net profit declines 4.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 152.94% to Rs 1.29 croreNet profit of Thacker & Company declined 4.47% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 152.94% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.76% to Rs 20.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.05% to Rs 3.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.290.51 153 3.072.24 37 OPM %135.66178.43 -183.71208.93 - PBDT1.750.91 92 5.634.67 21 PBT1.420.54 163 4.323.22 34 NP5.776.04 -4 20.9318.08 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content