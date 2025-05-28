Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 34.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 34.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales decline 3.45% to Rs 0.56 crore

Net profit of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company rose 34.65% to Rs 16.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.45% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.70% to Rs 59.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 7.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.560.58 -3 7.286.05 20 OPM %55.3655.17 -85.0386.78 - PBDT16.0912.15 32 59.5650.23 19 PBT16.0912.15 32 59.5650.23 19 NP16.3212.12 35 59.7049.46 21

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

