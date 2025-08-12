Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alkem Laboratories partners with Abdulaziz Alsheikh to incorporate subsidiary in KSA

Alkem Laboratories partners with Abdulaziz Alsheikh to incorporate subsidiary in KSA

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Alkem Laboratories has, pursuant to a shareholders' agreement dated 12 August, 2025, agreed to incorporate a subsidiary company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Pursuant to incorporation of such subsidiary, the Company will hold 51% of the total share capital. The balance stake of 49% will be held by Abdulaziz Alsheikh (Saudi Partner).

The subsidiary is proposed to be incorporated as a limited liability company and will be involved in the manufacture, import, marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical and/or nutraceutical products within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations wins order from Indian Army

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations wins order from Indian Army

Sterlite Technologies onboard senior executives to grow its optical solutions biz across US and Europe

Sterlite Technologies onboard senior executives to grow its optical solutions biz across US and Europe

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

MRF Q1 PAT slides 12% YoY to Rs 500 cr

MRF Q1 PAT slides 12% YoY to Rs 500 cr

Marksans Pharma skids after Q1 PAT slumps 34% YoY to Rs 58 cr

Marksans Pharma skids after Q1 PAT slumps 34% YoY to Rs 58 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon