Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation consolidated net profit rises 8.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.77% to Rs 4623.77 croreNet profit of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation rose 8.28% to Rs 240.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 222.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.77% to Rs 4623.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4212.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4623.774212.25 10 OPM %15.6617.47 -PBDT763.90781.57 -2 PBT678.08704.48 -4 NP240.70222.29 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content