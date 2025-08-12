Jyothy Labs standalone net profit declines 4.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.35% to Rs 751.21 croreNet profit of Jyothy Labs declined 4.95% to Rs 96.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 101.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.35% to Rs 751.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 741.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales751.21741.18 1 OPM %16.5318.03 -PBDT142.25145.90 -3 PBT127.53132.50 -4 NP96.79101.83 -5
