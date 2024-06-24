Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd, Maharashtra Scooters Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd and JK Paper Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 June 2024.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd soared 13.72% to Rs 1913.9 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 58785 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4187 shares in the past one month.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd spiked 9.69% to Rs 198.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd surged 9.31% to Rs 9090.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5033 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 538 shares in the past one month.

Route Mobile Ltd exploded 8.75% to Rs 1663. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9831 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4935 shares in the past one month.

JK Paper Ltd advanced 8.03% to Rs 550.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

