Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that its power transmission & distribution (PT&D) business has secured a significant domestic order to build Solar PV Plant along with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

The company will build a grid-connected 185MW Solar PV Plant along with a BESS having multitudes of MWh capacity.

The Solar PV plant at Kajra in Lakshisarai district will be a key element in Bihars plans to harness renewable energy for sustainable energy solutions towards combating climate change and meeting demand growth, stated by the company in exchange filing.

The BESS, with a capacity of 254MWh will enable storing solar energy during low-demand period and discharging when the demand peaks. In addition, the BESS will also help smoothening the fluctuations in generation, frequency regulation and voltage support. It comes with black start capability to the grid that will facilitate quick re-energisation after an outage.

A Ravindran, senior vice president & head of renewable strategic business group, PT&D, said, This is a welcome addition to our Renewable EPC portfolio of 18 GWp (Gigawatt Peak) cumulative capacity, comprising solar and wind generation projects already commissioned and in the making. On the battery energy storage system front, we handle more than 1.5 GWh of storage capacity. This rich experience has made us the EPC partner of choice for developers globally.

T Madhava Das, whole-time director & senior executive vice president (Utilities) - Larsen & Toubro, said, Our expertise in providing renewable energy solutions encompasses a vast array of technologies involved in ground-mounted and floating solar generation, grid scale and distributed energy storage systems, efficient transmission and distribution networks and allied digital energy solutions. Our footprint in facilitating clean energy extends to multiple geographies including India, Middle East and the Far East, enabling our customers to develop GW-scale projects economically with safety, quality and timely delivery.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer focused approach and the constant quest for top class quality has enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

The EPC major's consolidated net profit rose 10.27% to Rs 4,396.12 crore on 14.99% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 67,078.68 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

As per L&T classification, the value of the significant order lies between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.