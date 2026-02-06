Sovereign Diamonds standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 75.50% to Rs 2.83 crore

Net profit of Sovereign Diamonds rose 300.00% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 75.50% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.8311.5519.438.920.540.430.420.180.400.10

