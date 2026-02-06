Sovereign Diamonds standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 75.50% to Rs 2.83 croreNet profit of Sovereign Diamonds rose 300.00% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 75.50% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.8311.55 -75 OPM %19.438.92 -PBDT0.540.43 26 PBT0.420.18 133 NP0.400.10 300
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 6:17 PM IST