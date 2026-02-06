Friday, February 06, 2026 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Citizen Infoline reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

Sales decline 90.43% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net loss of Citizen Infoline reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 90.43% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.090.94 -90 OPM %-100.00-9.57 -PBDT-0.090.01 PL PBT-0.090.01 PL NP-0.090.01 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

