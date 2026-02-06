Citizen Infoline reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 90.43% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net loss of Citizen Infoline reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 90.43% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.090.94-100.00-9.57-0.090.01-0.090.01-0.090.01

