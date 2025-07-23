Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 12:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit rises 328.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Sales rise 279.15% to Rs 29.27 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Scooters rose 328.09% to Rs 35.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 279.15% to Rs 29.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales29.277.72 279 OPM %96.3125.65 -PBDT28.192.83 896 PBT28.182.31 1120 NP35.368.26 328

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

