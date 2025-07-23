Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 12:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI's financial inclusion index hits 67 in March 2025, with growth across all segments

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

The Reserve Bank's FI-Index, which captures extent of financial inclusion in the country, rose 4.3 per cent during the year ending March 2025, the central bank said on Tuesday. The RBI had constructed the composite Financial Inclusion Index (FI-Index) in consultation with the concerned stakeholders, including the government. The annual index was first published in August 2021 for the fiscal ending March 2021. "Index for the year ending March 2025 has since been compiled. The value of FI-Index for March 2025 stands at 67 vis-vis 64.2 in March 2024, with growth witnessed across all sub-indices, viz, access, usage and quality," the central bank said.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

