Sales decline 43.20% to Rs 380.65 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2948.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 516.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 36.85% to Rs 1688.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2673.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company reported to Rs 66.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 246.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 43.20% to Rs 380.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 670.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.