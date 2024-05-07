Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt standalone net profit rises 876.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 101.99 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 7.45% to Rs 197.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 213.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.93% to Rs 391.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 416.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt rose 876.06% to Rs 46.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 101.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.101.99101.99391.83416.5382.7285.6087.8084.7249.6960.61202.75226.0449.5260.42202.08225.2046.074.72197.31213.20