Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt standalone net profit rises 876.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 101.99 crore
Net profit of Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt rose 876.06% to Rs 46.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 101.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.45% to Rs 197.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 213.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.93% to Rs 391.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 416.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales101.99101.99 0 391.83416.53 -6 OPM %82.7285.60 -87.8084.72 - PBDT49.6960.61 -18 202.75226.04 -10 PBT49.5260.42 -18 202.08225.20 -10 NP46.074.72 876 197.31213.20 -7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 54.13% in the December 2023 quarter

Oriental Infra Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 64.42 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Oriental Rail Infra arm bags order worth Rs 1,249 cr from Indian Railways

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Karnataka Bank concludes Rs 600 cr QIP of equity shares

Bajaj Healthcare appoints Dayashankar Patel as CFO

Reliance General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 1.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Allsec Technologies consolidated net profit rises 71.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Lupin consolidated net profit rises 52.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Moneywise Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 230.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGodrej Family Split NewsTitan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon