Mittal Life Style standalone net profit rises 39.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.13% to Rs 16.82 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 392.45% to Rs 2.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.99% to Rs 67.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Mittal Life Style rose 39.66% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.13% to Rs 16.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.16.8217.7367.3863.572.972.261.341.020.490.320.860.520.430.290.650.430.810.582.610.53