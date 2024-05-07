Mittal Life Style standalone net profit rises 39.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.13% to Rs 16.82 croreNet profit of Mittal Life Style rose 39.66% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.13% to Rs 16.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 392.45% to Rs 2.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.99% to Rs 67.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
