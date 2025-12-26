Friday, December 26, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada Engg gains after bagging EPC order worth Rs 391-cr

Bondada Engg gains after bagging EPC order worth Rs 391-cr

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Bondada Engineering advanced 1.66% to Rs 372.50 after the company has secured a significant EPC order from NTPC Green Energy for setting up 300 MW solar PV project at Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Shares of NTPC Green Energy fell 0.32% to Rs 92.95 on the BSE.

The order involves the design, engineering, site development, manufacture, inspection at NTPC Green Energys works, supply, insurance, transportation, storage, erection, installation, testing, and commissioning of a 300 MW solar power project.

The order is valued at Rs 391.38 crore. The order will be executed under engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode, along with operations & maintenance (O&M) services for a period of three years.

 

The company said that the award further enhances order book visibility and medium-term revenue growth prospects.

Bondada Engineering provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services and operations and maintenance (O&M) services to companies operating in the telecom, renewable energy and Indian railways sectors.

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) is a renewable energy company that focuses on undertaking projects through organic and inorganic routes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at MMTC Ltd counter

Volumes jump at MMTC Ltd counter

Seshaasai Tech bags contract from large PSU Bank for debit card procurement and personalization

Seshaasai Tech bags contract from large PSU Bank for debit card procurement and personalization

Sayaji Hotels rallies on inking 15-year deal for Takve Khurd luxury hotel

Sayaji Hotels rallies on inking 15-year deal for Takve Khurd luxury hotel

Union Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

Union Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

Nifty trades tad below 26,050; broader mrkt outperforms

Nifty trades tad below 26,050; broader mrkt outperforms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKunal Kamble Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodayRVNL Share PriceIMD Weather Forecast TodayShyam Dhani Industries IPO AllotmentNBCC Share PriceUS Airstrike on ISIS Stations in NigeriaIndia China Relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon