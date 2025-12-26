Friday, December 26, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sayaji Hotels rallies on inking 15-year deal for Takve Khurd luxury hotel

Sayaji Hotels rallies on inking 15-year deal for Takve Khurd luxury hotel

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Sayaji Hotels rallied 3.81% to Rs 295.85 after it has entered into a 15-year agreement with SPJ Recreational Centre to manage and operate a new 5-star hotel in Takve Khurd, Taluka Maval, near Wet and Joy Park, Pune, Maharashtra.

The agreement allows for renewal on mutually agreed terms for subsequent five-year periods.

The hotel, to be branded under the SAYAJI name, will feature 49 room keys, 71 villas with bedroom and hall, two banquet halls, a banquet lawn, a coffee shop cum restaurant, a specialty restaurant, an open rooftop restaurant, gym, spa, swimming pool, guest and service lifts, back-of-house areas, reception, offices, and ancillary equipment including two cars and an air-conditioning plant.

 

The handover of the property is scheduled on or before 31 December 2027. The transaction is not a related party deal. No other disclosures have been reported.

Sayaji Hotels is primarily engaged in the business of owning, operating & managing hotels.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 9.85 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1.30 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations jumped 12.6% YoY to Rs 31.67 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Union Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

Union Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

Nifty trades tad below 26,050; broader mrkt outperforms

Nifty trades tad below 26,050; broader mrkt outperforms

Dilip Buildcon edges higher after bagging road construction contract in Bihar

Dilip Buildcon edges higher after bagging road construction contract in Bihar

NIFTEM-Kundli Empanelled as PIA under PM VIKAS to Skill 2,110 Minority Youth in Food Processing Across Four States

NIFTEM-Kundli Empanelled as PIA under PM VIKAS to Skill 2,110 Minority Youth in Food Processing Across Four States

Seshaasai Technologies secures contract from leading Public Sector Bank

Seshaasai Technologies secures contract from leading Public Sector Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKunal Kamble Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodayRVNL Share PriceIMD Weather Forecast TodayShyam Dhani Industries IPO AllotmentNBCC Share PriceUS Airstrike on ISIS Stations in NigeriaIndia China Relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon