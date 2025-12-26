Union Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 150.6, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 27.77% in last one year as compared to a 9.39% rally in NIFTY and a 26.36% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
Union Bank of India dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 150.6, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 26048.65. The Sensex is at 85057.2, down 0.41%.Union Bank of India has eased around 2.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 2.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8309.5, down 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 110.76 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 6.41 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
