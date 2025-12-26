Friday, December 26, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Seshaasai Tech bags contract from large PSU Bank for debit card procurement and personalization

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Seshaasai Technologies said that it has won a contract with a leading public sector bank through a competitive tender floated by the bank for the procurement, processing, and personalization of debit cards and associated services.

The contract, which has been awarded to Seshaasai among other successful bidders, is for a three year period from December 2025 to December 2028.

The companys revenues under this engagement will accrue in line with actual allocations and volumes executed.

This development marks a continuation of Seshaasais long-standing relationship with the bank, with the company having consistently supplied cards and related services since 2020.

The new contract also entails enhanced business, with higher card volumes compared to the previous cycles and expansion in scope, as the bank introduces new-age and premium payment solutions, including metal cards, biometric cards, dynamic CVV cards, and non-card wearable form factors, aimed at enhancing customer experience, security, and product differentiation.

 

Pragnyat Lalwani, managing director, Seshaasai Technologies, said: We are pleased to continue our long standing-association with one of the countrys large public sector banks through this contract.

The growth projected by the bank and inclusion of innovative and advanced payment form factors reflects the evolving needs of the banking ecosystem, and we remain committed to supporting our customers with secure, scalable and future-ready solutions as their portfolios continue to grow.

Seshaasai Technologies is a technology-led, multi-location solutions provider with a strong focus on the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector. The company specializes in secure payment solutions, omnichannel communication, and fulfilment services, offering innovative, scalable technologies tailored to the evolving needs of its clients.

The scrip shed 0.22% to currently trade at Rs 273.75 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

