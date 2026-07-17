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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada Engineering arm bags Rs 10-cr BSNL tower supply order

Bondada Engineering arm bags Rs 10-cr BSNL tower supply order

Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

Bondada Engineering said its wholly owned subsidiary, Bondada Green Engineering has secured a purchase order worth Rs 10.44 crore from Veremax Technologie Services for the supply of telecom infrastructure products.

The order involves the supply of BSNL 40-metre towers, foundation bolts and templates. The contract is scheduled to be executed within three months.

The company said the order strengthens Bondada Group's presence in the telecom infrastructure segment and underscores customers' confidence in its engineering, manufacturing and execution capabilities. Bondada Green Engineering operates advanced tower manufacturing facilities catering to the telecom sector.

Bondada Engineering clarified that the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is not a related-party transaction. The company also said neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the customer, Veremax Technologie Services.

 

Bondada Engineering provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services and operations and maintenance (O&M) services to companies operating in the telecom and solar energy industry.

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Bondada Engineerings consolidated net profit rose 13.3% to Rs 62.88 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 55.51 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 27.9% year on year (YoY) to Rs 913.85 crore in Q4 FY26.

The scrip shed 0.33% to Rs 291.10 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

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