Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Borosil Renewables reports turnaround Q3 numbers

Borosil Renewables reports turnaround Q3 numbers

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 10:34 AM IST

Borosil Renewables reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 100.10 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 26.75 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 8.01% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 390.46 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Total expenses fell 28.38% YoY to Rs 292.59 crore in Q3 FY26. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 85.35 crore (down 11.49% YoY), while employee benefit expenses fell 54.84% YoY to Rs 24.18 crore during the period under review.

During Q3 FY26, the company reported a profit before exceptional items of Rs 105.59 crore, compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 32.02 crore in Q3 FY25. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 16.66 crore in Q3 FY26.

 

On a nine-month basis, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 40.06 crore in 9M FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 49.47 crore in 9M FY25, while revenue rose 0.91% YoY to Rs 1,115.91 crore in 9M FY26.

Borosil Renewables is engaged in the business of manufacturing of extra clear patterned glass and low iron solar glass for application in photovoltaic panels, flat plate collectors and green houses.

The counter slipped 2.08% to Rs 516.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GPT Infraprojects - RVNL JV bags Northern Railway order of Rs 1,201 cr

GPT Infraprojects - RVNL JV bags Northern Railway order of Rs 1,201 cr

AGI Greenpac approves acquisition of 19.75% stake in Madoverbuilding AI

AGI Greenpac approves acquisition of 19.75% stake in Madoverbuilding AI

INR briefly hits Rs 92/$ mark in early trades; Weak dollar limits downside

INR briefly hits Rs 92/$ mark in early trades; Weak dollar limits downside

Garden Reach Shipbuilders rises after strong Q3 performance

Garden Reach Shipbuilders rises after strong Q3 performance

Indices drift lower; breadth positive

Indices drift lower; breadth positive

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2026 Date and TimeStocks to Buy TodayQ3 Result TodayBajaj Auto Q3 Results PreviewIMD Weather Update TodayDividend Stocks TodayNew Aadhaar AppBudget 2026