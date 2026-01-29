Borosil Renewables reports turnaround Q3 numbers

Borosil Renewables reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 100.10 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 26.75 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 8.01% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 390.46 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Total expenses fell 28.38% YoY to Rs 292.59 crore in Q3 FY26. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 85.35 crore (down 11.49% YoY), while employee benefit expenses fell 54.84% YoY to Rs 24.18 crore during the period under review.

During Q3 FY26, the company reported a profit before exceptional items of Rs 105.59 crore, compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 32.02 crore in Q3 FY25. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 16.66 crore in Q3 FY26.

On a nine-month basis, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 40.06 crore in 9M FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 49.47 crore in 9M FY25, while revenue rose 0.91% YoY to Rs 1,115.91 crore in 9M FY26.

Borosil Renewables is engaged in the business of manufacturing of extra clear patterned glass and low iron solar glass for application in photovoltaic panels, flat plate collectors and green houses.

The counter slipped 2.08% to Rs 516.20 on the BSE.

