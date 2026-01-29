Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GPT Infraprojects - RVNL JV bags Northern Railway order of Rs 1,201 cr

GPT Infraprojects - RVNL JV bags Northern Railway order of Rs 1,201 cr

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 10:33 AM IST
GPT Infraprojects has been declared L1 in order valued at Rs. 1,201.4 crore in joint venture with Rail Vikas Nigam on 28 January 2026, wherein its share is 40% i.e. Rs. 480.6 crore. The contract entails the design and construction of New Rail cum Road Bridge No 11 over River Ganga, 50 mtrs downstream of the existing old Malviya Bridge near Kashi Railway Station including sub structure and superstructure of the Bridge (8x108.5m + 2x103.3m Open Web Steel Girder) for four line tracks on lower deck and six lane Road on upper deck, including Railway and Road approaches as per GAD along with associated OHE Works and General Electric works in Lucknow Division of Northern Railway at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AGI Greenpac approves acquisition of 19.75% stake in Madoverbuilding AI

AGI Greenpac approves acquisition of 19.75% stake in Madoverbuilding AI

INR briefly hits Rs 92/$ mark in early trades; Weak dollar limits downside

INR briefly hits Rs 92/$ mark in early trades; Weak dollar limits downside

Garden Reach Shipbuilders rises after strong Q3 performance

Garden Reach Shipbuilders rises after strong Q3 performance

Indices drift lower; breadth positive

Indices drift lower; breadth positive

Maharashtra Seamless Q3 PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 243 cr

Maharashtra Seamless Q3 PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 243 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2026 Date and TimeStocks to Buy TodayQ3 Result TodayBajaj Auto Q3 Results PreviewIMD Weather Update TodayDividend Stocks TodayNew Aadhaar AppBudget 2026