Borosil Scientific consolidated net profit declines 67.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.81% to Rs 106.90 croreNet profit of Borosil Scientific declined 67.12% to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.81% to Rs 106.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 102.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales106.90102.98 4 OPM %7.5115.35 -PBDT9.9517.04 -42 PBT5.1312.41 -59 NP2.898.79 -67
