Radiant Cash Management Services consolidated net profit declines 31.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.16% to Rs 104.73 croreNet profit of Radiant Cash Management Services declined 31.81% to Rs 8.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.16% to Rs 104.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 107.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales104.73107.04 -2 OPM %11.2617.85 -PBDT12.4720.26 -38 PBT9.5917.76 -46 NP8.5112.48 -32
