Aster DM Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 13.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.20% to Rs 1197.21 croreNet profit of Aster DM Healthcare rose 13.59% to Rs 110.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 96.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.20% to Rs 1197.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1086.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1197.211086.44 10 OPM %19.7019.99 -PBDT233.33220.92 6 PBT167.21158.65 5 NP110.0096.84 14
