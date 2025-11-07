Friday, November 07, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genus Power Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 72.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Genus Power Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 72.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 135.99% to Rs 1149.00 crore

Net profit of Genus Power Infrastructures rose 72.09% to Rs 142.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 83.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 135.99% to Rs 1149.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 486.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1149.00486.88 136 OPM %20.3616.69 -PBDT204.09113.34 80 PBT191.91107.01 79 NP142.9783.08 72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aarti Industries consolidated net profit rises 103.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Aarti Industries consolidated net profit rises 103.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 25.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 25.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Saatvik Green Energy standalone net profit declines 79.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Saatvik Green Energy standalone net profit declines 79.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Amber Enterprises India reports standalone net loss of Rs 48.73 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Amber Enterprises India reports standalone net loss of Rs 48.73 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Purshottam Investofin reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Purshottam Investofin reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon