Genus Power Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 72.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 135.99% to Rs 1149.00 croreNet profit of Genus Power Infrastructures rose 72.09% to Rs 142.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 83.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 135.99% to Rs 1149.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 486.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1149.00486.88 136 OPM %20.3616.69 -PBDT204.09113.34 80 PBT191.91107.01 79 NP142.9783.08 72
