Gulshan Polyols consolidated net profit rises 1190.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.99% to Rs 541.72 croreNet profit of Gulshan Polyols rose 1190.98% to Rs 15.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.99% to Rs 541.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 440.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales541.72440.47 23 OPM %7.733.68 -PBDT34.009.94 242 PBT22.571.86 1113 NP15.751.22 1191
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content