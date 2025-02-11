Borosil Scientific standalone net profit declines 10.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.91% to Rs 93.65 croreNet profit of Borosil Scientific declined 10.34% to Rs 6.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.91% to Rs 93.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 88.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales93.6588.42 6 OPM %12.7215.17 -PBDT13.5014.42 -6 PBT9.3210.30 -10 NP6.687.45 -10
