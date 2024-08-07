Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit rises 10.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.94% to Rs 103.11 crore

Net profit of Speciality Restaurants rose 10.15% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.94% to Rs 103.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 94.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.103.1194.6515.4617.9620.8217.369.377.757.386.70