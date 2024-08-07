Dhruv Consultancy Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 74.03% to Rs 19.70 crore

Net profit of Dhruv Consultancy Services remain constant at Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 74.03% to Rs 19.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.19.7011.3212.6922.702.182.191.101.020.880.88