Dhruv Consultancy Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 74.03% to Rs 19.70 croreNet profit of Dhruv Consultancy Services remain constant at Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 74.03% to Rs 19.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales19.7011.32 74 OPM %12.6922.70 -PBDT2.182.19 0 PBT1.101.02 8 NP0.880.88 0
